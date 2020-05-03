TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four more Goodwill Fleet crew members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (May 3), but they will undergo another test on Monday to confirm whether they are infected, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said during a press conference on Sunday night.

31 of the sailors from the Panshi vessel (磐石艦) had previously been confirmed to have the disease, which sent a shock wave through Taiwanese society and prompted the recall of 713 other crew members from the Goodwill Fleet for isolation. As the isolation period neared its end, they were screened for the virus again, and this time four crew members from the Panshi vessel tested positive. The CECC added that all of the four were asymptomatic.

The results for the remaining 709 came back negative, including all 367 crew members from the two other Goodwill Fleet ships that so far have been cleared of the virus. The 367 members will be released from isolation on Monday and have been ordered to self-monitor after they go home.

The CECC went on to say that it’s likely the four went from negative to positive during the isolation period. The 346 Panshi crew members will be tested again on Monday. Those who test positive will be sent out for treatment; those who test negative will go home to self-monitor.