TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), the advisory specialist panel convener at Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said on Sunday (May 3) that he expects the spread of Wuhan coronavirus to be slowed by the summer heat; however, he urged the public to remain cautious and observant, CNA reported.

In the past, influenza has typically broken out during the fall and winter seasons, with a comparatively low chance of it happening in summer, Chang said at the CECC daily press briefing. Therefore, he added, it's likely that the epidemic will taper off in the coming months, continuing that there is theoretical basis for the speculation.

Chang qualified his remarks by clarifying that although the above-mentioned view is valid for the temperate region, things may be different in the tropics.

The expert said he looks forward to seeing the virus lose potency with the rising temperatures. He made a point to urge continued caution, saying that prevention measures should still be rigorously practiced despite the heat, as at present there are many unknowns.

CECC Chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) urged the public to wash hands often, wear masks, keep social distancing, and check temperatures to avoid the possibility of a second spike in cases.