TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 3) announced no new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) to report, meaning the country has gone 21 days without reporting a single local transmission.

During his daily press conference Sunday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were zero new coronavirus cases detected, the seventh time in the last eight days. As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of Taiwan’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 432.

After Saturday’s (May 2) three imported patients prompted concerns that Taiwan has not fully escaped the threat of the deadly virus, the zero cases reported Sunday has once again given cause for hope that an end to the pandemic is in sight.

As for the 713 individuals placed under quarantine for having had close contact with the virus-infected “Goodwill Fleet” sailors, Chen said the results of their final virus testing will come out Sunday evening. He added the individuals will all be cleared to return home as soon as Monday morning (May 4), if the results come back negative.

Out of Taiwan's total count of 432 cases, 346 were imported from abroad and 55 were contracted locally. Six have died from the disease, while 332 have been released from hospital isolation.

As the three-day Labor Day weekend comes to an end, CECC reminded the public to follow the social distancing policy, pay attention to hand hygiene, and coughing etiquette at all times.

If a person is experiencing suspicious symptoms, they are asked to contact their local health department immediately and follow the medical instructions given. Those experiencing suspicious symptoms are not permitted to take public transport.