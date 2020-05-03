Members of the Equestrian Gendarmerie Units, which normally serve to protect the Topkapı Palace, wearing face masks for protection against the coronav... Members of the Equestrian Gendarmerie Units, which normally serve to protect the Topkapı Palace, wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, as they patrol the beaches in Sariyer outside Istanbul, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The equestrian unit is used to patrol the beach area to enforce the curfew measures, restricting people from walking around or swimming. (Ibrahim Mase/DHA via AP)

In this April 30, 2020, photo, protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demons... In this April 30, 2020, photo, protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. But an armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Members of the Equestrian Gendarmerie Units, which normally serve to protect the Topkapı Palace, wearing face masks for protection against the coronav... Members of the Equestrian Gendarmerie Units, which normally serve to protect the Topkapı Palace, wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, as they patrol the beaches in Sariyer outside Istanbul, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The equestrian unit is used to patrol the beach area to enforce the curfew measures, restricting people from walking around or swimming. (Ibrahim Mase/DHA via AP)

Sparse small groups of people roam across Greenwich Park, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, with the City of... Sparse small groups of people roam across Greenwich Park, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, with the City of London in background, Saturday May 2, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Yui Mok / PA via AP)

A formation of jets from the Navy's Blue Angels, left, and the Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta, to show support for medical workers fighting... A formation of jets from the Navy's Blue Angels, left, and the Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta, to show support for medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

French Minister for Solidarity and Health Olivier Veran, left, and French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner attend a press conference after the ca... French Minister for Solidarity and Health Olivier Veran, left, and French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner attend a press conference after the cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Saturday, May 2, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continue to counter the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, pool)

FILE - In this April 21, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500... FILE - In this April 21, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate is set to resume Monday, May 4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's executive order that shut down much of the state's economy and imposed social distancing, in her... People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's executive order that shut down much of the state's economy and imposed social distancing, in her effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

People wear face masks to protect against the new coronavirus as they walk through a public park in Beijing, Saturday, May 2, 2020. China, where the p... People wear face masks to protect against the new coronavirus as they walk through a public park in Beijing, Saturday, May 2, 2020. China, where the pandemic began in December, reported one new infection and no deaths in the 24 hours through midnight Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Residents flocking to tourist sites in China during 5-day holiday.

— China reports just 2 new coronavirus cases, continuing downward trend.

___

BEIJING — China residents are flocking to tourist sites, many newly reopened, during a five-day holiday that runs through Tuesday.

Nearly 1.7 million people visited Beijing parks on the first two days of the holiday, and Shanghai’s main tourist spots welcomed more than a million visitors, according to Chinese media reports.

The surge comes after a relaxation of domestic travel restrictions as the coronavirus outbreak slows in mainland China and the government tries to reboot the economy. China reported just three new cases in the last two days.

The number of people traveling and visiting sites remains lower than an average year. Many sites are requiring advance reservations and limiting the number of daily visitors to 30% of capacity or less. Popular destinations such as the Forbidden City, the ancient imperial palace in Beijing, are sold out.

___

BEIJING — Chinese health authorities say two new coronavirus cases were confirmed Saturday, continuing a downward trend since the government took steps to cut the number of people arriving from overseas.

One new case was in the inland Shanxi province, west of Beijing, and the other was an imported one in Shanghai. China’s official confirmed case count stands at 82,877. Most of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

China reported no new deaths Saturday and has recorded just one in the past two weeks. The country’s official death toll has reached 4,633.

The government has blocked virtually all foreigners from entering the country and sharply curtailed the number of international flights, making it difficult for Chinese citizens to return from overseas too.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak