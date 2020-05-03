TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World Health Organization (WHO) Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward, who stirred up controversy by avoiding Taiwan-related questions in a video interview, has been formally summoned by the Canadian House of Commons to give testimony about the global health body's much-criticized response to the pandemic.

According to Liberty Times, Aylward will take part in a mandatory video conference by Canadian lawmakers after he turned down two invitations in April. In a Facebook post, Conservative Party M.P. Matt Jeneroux confirmed that a motion to summon Aylward to the House of Commons had been passed after a unanimous vote on Thursday (April 30).

Jeneroux said Aylward, who is Canadian, will be asked to explain WHO misinformation on person-to-person transmission of the virus, as well as the use of masks. He said the WHO changed the advice it had initially given to the world and he hopes the Canadian epidemiologist can provide clarification on behalf of the WHO, reported CNA.

While the WHO has come under fire for its delayed response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and close ties with China, Aylward has been strongly critiqued for his awkward refusal to answer questions from a Hong Kong reporter regarding Taiwan's appeal for WHO membership. When the reporter repeated her questions, Aylward appeared to end the call without notice, drawing criticism for politicizing the situation and being anti-Taiwan.