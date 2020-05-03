Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 11:24 a.m. this morning (May 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 70.7 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 40.4 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, Hualien County, Chiayi County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County. A 3 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Chiayi City, Taichung City, Yilan County, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu County.

A lesser intensity level of 2 was recorded in Penghu County and a 1 in Hsinchu City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City.

No injuries resulting from the quake were reported at the time of publication.