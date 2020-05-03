  1. Home
  2. World

S Korea says troops exchange fire along N Korean border

  381
By  Associated Press
2020/05/03 11:30
Shots fired Sunday along S and N Korea's tense land border. 

Shots fired Sunday along S and N Korea's tense land border.  (AP photo)

South Korea says its troops have exchanged fire with North Korea along their tense land border.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday (May 3).

The military says in a statement South Korea fired two rounds in response after issuing a warning broadcast.

It says South Korea suffered no casualties.

Sunday's fire exchange took place a day after North Korea reported its leader Kim Jong Un's first public appearance in about 20 days amid intense speculation about his health.
South Korea
North Korea
Kim Jong Un

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan NSB director says Kim Jong Un is 'sick'
Taiwan NSB director says Kim Jong Un is 'sick'
2020/04/30 11:37
Disappearances of N. Korean leaders over the years
Disappearances of N. Korean leaders over the years
2020/04/28 18:00
Questions over Kim's health highlight intelligence limits
Questions over Kim's health highlight intelligence limits
2020/04/28 11:12
S. Korea says Kim Jong Un 'alive and well' amid widespread speculation
S. Korea says Kim Jong Un 'alive and well' amid widespread speculation
2020/04/27 15:01
Kim Jong Un's sister might take power if he dies
Kim Jong Un's sister might take power if he dies
2020/04/23 13:03