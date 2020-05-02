  1. Home
  2. World

Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman, beats Pichot

By  Associated Press
2020/05/02 22:21
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont speaks beside the Webb Ellis Cup during an interview before the m...
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2007 file photo, Argentina's captain Agustin Pichot passes the ball during the Rugby World Cup third place match betwe...

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont speaks beside the Webb Ellis Cup during an interview before the m...

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2007 file photo, Argentina's captain Agustin Pichot passes the ball during the Rugby World Cup third place match betwe...

Former England captain Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman on Saturday after beating Agustín Pichot, the current vice-chairman.

The sport’s governing body says the 68-year-old Beaumont achieved a first-round majority of 28 votes to 23.

Beaumont says: “I am honored to accept the mandate of the World Rugby Council to serve as the international federation’s chairman once again.”

He begins his four-year term after a council meeting on May 12.

French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte becomes Beaumont's new vice-chairman.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports