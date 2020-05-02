Albin Kurti, 43, newly elected prime minister of Kosovo waves after new government was elected in capital Pristina on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Kosovo's ... Albin Kurti, 43, newly elected prime minister of Kosovo waves after new government was elected in capital Pristina on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Kosovo's parliament convened on Monday to vote in a new prime minister after four months of talks between the country's two main parties. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s acting prime minister has asked European constitutional law experts for an opinion on the powers of his country’s president to nominate a new prime minister and to dissolve parliament, his office said Saturday.

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the requested advice from the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission would strengthen democracy and constitutional rights in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

The Balkan country's Constitutional Court on Friday suspended until May 29 a presidential decree on the nomination of a prime minister to replace Kurti.

The political party of the nominee, Avdullah Hoti of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, says it has the votes, at least 61 in the 120-seat parliament, for his confirmation.

Kurti’s left-wing Self-Determination party, or Vetevendosje!, has governed Kosovo in a caretaker captacity since losing a no-confidence vote in March. The parliamentary motion was initiated by the LDK, which at the time was the junion partner in Kurti's coalition government.

The Selt-Determination party claims it still has sole authority to form a new Cabinet and says the presidential decree is unconstitutional. If the nomination fails, an election likely would be called.