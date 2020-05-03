Consumer confidence weakened for the third consecutive month in April as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continued to impact market sentiment, according to National Central University (NCU).



Citing a survey conducted by NCU from April 19-23, the university said the consumer confidence index (CCI) for April fell 5.12 points from a month earlier to 73.39.



The latest CCI not only represents the third monthly decline in a row, it also dipped to the lowest level since January 2013, when the index stood at 72.82, the NCU data showed.



Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of NCU's Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, said the sub-indexes for all six factors in the CCI moved lower in April, indicating the virus spread continues to affect consumer confidence.



The CCI reflects public confidence over the next six months in six different areas -- employment, family finances, consumer prices, the local economic climate, the stock market and the likelihood of purchasing durable goods.



The sub-index for the stock market stood at 44.10 in April, down 9.6 from a month earlier, the steepest fall among the six factors, the survey found. The April figure dropped to its lowest in almost 10 years.



Wu said although the main board returned to the 10,000 point mark, investors remain concerned by the virus spread, which is expected to create volatility in global markets.



The sub-index on the likelihood of buying durable goods fell 6.9 from a month earlier to 97.55, while the sub-indexes on consumer prices and employment dropped 4.8 and 3.45, respectively, to 41.95 and 81.8 in April.



According to NCU, the sub-index on employment fell to its lowest since July 2010, when the figure stood at 81.50 as the COVID-19 contagion forced many workers to take unpaid leave.



In addition, the sub-indexes on family finances and the local economic climate also fell 3.4 and 2.55, respectively, to 88.55 and 86.40 in April.

According to the NCU, a sub-index score of 0-100 indicates pessimism, while a score of 100-200 shows optimism.



In other words, no factors in April's CCI indicated optimism for the next six months, the university said.



The survey collected 2,847 valid questionnaires from local consumers aged 20 and over. It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.