TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From May 4, travelers returning from overseas who live with infants, elderly people or chronic patients will have to inform the authorities beforehand and head for a quarantine hotel instead of home.

If they fail to tell the health services, they could face a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$5,000), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (May 2).

In addition, travelers also had to fill out and sign a statement about their health before boarding the plane and make sure that their home was fit to spend 14 days in isolation, CNA reported.

The relatives involved were people of ages up to six and from 65, or who suffered from diabetes, heart disease and other chronic ailments, while not being able to live separately within the home with their own bathroom.

The measure was necessary because 3.3 million people in 186 countries had been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus, showing that the pandemic was still far from abating, CECC officials said.

Up to April 30, a total of 1,860 people had been living in quarantine hotels, where 6,933 beds were available.

On Saturday, Taiwan announced three new imported cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 432 and ending a period of six consecutive days without any new patients.

