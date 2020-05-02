Taiwan's latest find out of Coronavirus has been published on US' medical journal (Screenshot photo of CECC) Taiwan's latest find out of Coronavirus has been published on US' medical journal (Screenshot photo of CECC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's latest Wuhan coronavirus findings were published by a prestigious American journal Saturday (May 2), indicating that COVID-19 is most infectious during the early stages of the disease.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) teamed up with National Taiwan University professor Lin Hsien-Ho (林先和) for the report. It was published in the Jama Internal Medicine magazine, established by the American Medical Association, in 1908.

According to a CECC website statement, the report titled, Contact Tracing Assessment of COVID-19 Transmission Dynamics in Taiwan and Risk at Different Exposure Periods Before and After Symptom Onset, was based on the first 100 confirmed cases in Taiwan. The median age of those infected was 44, ranging from 11 to 88 years old, with 56 men and 44 women.

The study showed the most infectious period was in the very early stages of the disease or even before the onset of symptoms. Additionally, the report suggested the pandemic will not be controlled if only symptomatic cases are isolated.

Social distancing is required to contain the epidemic, the study indicated. CECC said the findings will enable the world to have a better understanding of COVID-19 and its transmission, so more effective prevention policies can be implemented.