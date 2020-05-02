TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sailors from the "Goodwill Fleet" were scheduled to return home Sunday (May 3) morning after two weeks in coronavirus quarantine, but they will have to submit to extra tests first, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Since mid-April, 31 crew members from the Navy ships who spent Feb. 21 until April 9 at sea tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), in what was a major cluster. During the journey, they also spent March 12-15 in Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Palau, and were allowed to leave their vessel, the Panshi fast combat support ship, on April 15.

According to rules established by the CECC, the quarantined crew members would have been allowed to return to civilian life early morning May 3, but Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday (May 2) they would have to stay one day longer for one additional test. If all of them tested negative, their isolation would end, though they would still have to monitor their own health, Chen said, apologizing for the delay.

Because of the special circumstances of the Navy cluster, it was better to be cautious and reduce the risk of new infections to an absolute minimum, according to the minister.

When the fleet returned to port in Kaohsiung April 9, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and senior Navy officials attended a ceremony on the quay, without boarding the ships or meeting any of the crew members.