An EP-3E surveillance aircraft (Wikimedia Commons photo by US Navy Naval Air Systems Command)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A United States reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel separating south Taiwan from the Philippines Saturday (May 2) in the 14th such appearance since the beginning of April.

As on most previous occasions, Saturday’s foray was recorded by the Aircraft Spots social media account, while the Ministry of National Defense said it was monitoring all aircraft and shipping movements in the vicinity of the island.

The plane flying off south Taiwan around 9 a.m. was an EP-3E Aries II signals intelligence aircraft. Its task did not only include the observation of enemy planes, but also the collection of intelligence about radar and electronic warfare, CNA quoted a military expert as saying.

Most of the 14 U.S. missions near Taiwan over the past month had been flown by EP-3E, RC-135U “Combat Sent” and RC-135W “Rivet Joint” surveillance aircraft. The flights were also widely seen as a response to numerous incidents involving Chinese warplanes flying close to Taiwan airspace, despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic gripping China and most of the world.

