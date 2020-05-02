Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur accompanies family members during a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a n... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur accompanies family members during a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. Vasseur says that dealing with a flood of virus victims' bodies since March has turned his life into an infernal, head-spinning procession of death and that he feels robbed of his purpose by being unable to comfort families who cannot accompany bodies for cremation or gather in large numbers for funerals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Pallbearers, Louis Mercier, right, and Allan Pottier, left, prepare to carry the body of a 105-year-old woman as they prepare her for funeral at a mor... Pallbearers, Louis Mercier, right, and Allan Pottier, left, prepare to carry the body of a 105-year-old woman as they prepare her for funeral at a mortuary, in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. As body after body has passed through his rubber-gloved hands, sealed in double-layered bags for disposal, Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur has become increasingly concerned about the future after the coronavirus pandemic. All these people ferried in his hearse to cremations that their loved ones couldn't attend: when will they be mourned? (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The body of a105-year-old woman is prepared for burial in a mortuary in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter... The body of a105-year-old woman is prepared for burial in a mortuary in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, with the aid of pallbearers, Louis Mercier, and Allan Pottier, seals a coffin at a mortuary, in Paris, Friday, April ... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, with the aid of pallbearers, Louis Mercier, and Allan Pottier, seals a coffin at a mortuary, in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. In lockdown, Vasseur says his job became "completely different," a procession of death, disposal and paperwork, of days spent shuttling bodies from A to B, of waiting in line with other hearses and dealing by phone and email with locked-down families he could no longer comfort in person. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, left, attends a funeral ceremony of a 75-year-old woman, with only the presence of her husband, right, at Pere Lachai... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, left, attends a funeral ceremony of a 75-year-old woman, with only the presence of her husband, right, at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. Vasseur says that dealing with a flood of virus victims' bodies since March has turned his life into an infernal, head-spinning procession of death and that he feels robbed of his purpose by being unable to comfort families who cannot accompany bodies for cremation or gather in large numbers for funerals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A man pays respects near the coffin of his wife who was 75-years-old, during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, at ... A man pays respects near the coffin of his wife who was 75-years-old, during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. In lockdown, Vasseur says his job became "completely different," a procession of death, disposal and paperwork, of days spent shuttling bodies from A to B, of waiting in line with other hearses and dealing by phone and email with locked-down families he could no longer comfort in person. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, rushes to prepare funeral ceremonies in his showroom office, in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confine... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, rushes to prepare funeral ceremonies in his showroom office, in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. Vasseur says that dealing with a flood of virus victims' bodies since March has turned his life into an infernal, head-spinning procession of death and that he feels robbed of his purpose by being unable to comfort families who cannot accompany bodies for cremation or gather in large numbers for funerals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The coffin of an 83-year-old man, is about to enter into the crematorium during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur a... The coffin of an 83-year-old man, is about to enter into the crematorium during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The coffin of a 75-year-old woman waits in a mortuary prior to a funeral ceremony with only the presence of her husband at Pere Lachaise cemetery in P... The coffin of a 75-year-old woman waits in a mortuary prior to a funeral ceremony with only the presence of her husband at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

An overview of the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, May 1, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. The cemet... An overview of the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, May 1, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. The cemetery is the final resting place for a dizzying array of famous names: Edith Piaf, Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, to cite just those few. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Mourners gather around the coffin of an 83-year-old man, during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, right, at Pere L... Mourners gather around the coffin of an 83-year-old man, during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, right, at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. Vasseur says that dealing with a flood of coronavirus victims' bodies since March has turned his life into an infernal, head-spinning procession of death and that he feels robbed of his purpose by being unable to comfort families who cannot accompany bodies for cremation or gather in large numbers for funerals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, left and pallbearer, Allan Pottier, right, prepare a coffin at a mortuary, in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nati... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, left and pallbearer, Allan Pottier, right, prepare a coffin at a mortuary, in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur of L'autre rive funeral directors, left, comforts family members during a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery i... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur of L'autre rive funeral directors, left, comforts family members during a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. In lockdown, Vasseur says his job became "completely different," a procession of death, disposal and paperwork, of days spent shuttling bodies from A to B, of waiting in line with other hearses and dealing by phone and email with locked-down families he could no longer comfort in person.(AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Funeral urns are displayed in the shop window of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur of L'autre rive funeral directors, as a woman wearing protective mask... Funeral urns are displayed in the shop window of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur of L'autre rive funeral directors, as a woman wearing protective mask walks by outside in the street, prior to a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. Vasseur says that dealing with a flood of coronavirus victims' bodies since March has turned his life into an infernal, head-spinning procession of death and that he feels robbed of his purpose by being unable to comfort families who cannot accompany bodies for cremation or gather in large numbers for funerals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, right and pallbearer, Louis Mercier, left, attend a funeral ceremony for of an 83-year-old man, at Pere Lachaise ceme... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, right and pallbearer, Louis Mercier, left, attend a funeral ceremony for of an 83-year-old man, at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, rear left, and pallbearers, Louis Mercier, and Allan Pottier, right, pay their respects during a funeral ceremony at ... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, rear left, and pallbearers, Louis Mercier, and Allan Pottier, right, pay their respects during a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. As body after body has passed through his rubber-gloved hands, sealed in double-layered bags for disposal, Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur has become increasingly concerned about the future after the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, center, displays the urn to family members during a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, Apri... Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, center, displays the urn to family members during a funeral ceremony at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020. As body after body has passed through his rubber-gloved hands, sealed in double-layered bags for disposal, Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur has become increasingly concerned about the future after the coronavirus pandemic. All these people ferried in his hearse to cremations that their loved ones couldn't attend: when will they be mourned? (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A man pays respect near the coffin of his wife who was 75-years-old, during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, at P... A man pays respect near the coffin of his wife who was 75-years-old, during a funeral ceremony under the care of Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur, at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020 as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — As body after body has passed through his rubber-gloved hands, sealed in double-layered bags for disposal, Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur has become increasingly concerned about the future after the coronavirus pandemic.

All these people ferried in his hearse to cremations that their loved ones couldn't attend: when will they be mourned?

All these lives cut short: how will they be celebrated?

With lockdowns easing and people thawing out their on-hold lives, Vasseur suspects the enormity of so much loss will now start to sink in, unleashing pent-up grief that couldn't be fully comprehended and expressed when everyone was sealed away.

The homes of the dead will have to be visited. Belongings must be gathered up and heirlooms shared out. Commemorations that couldn't be held when large gatherings were banned need organizing. Ashes await collection in funeral parlors. Held-back tears will be shed.

Mimicking the motion of handing over an urn, Vasseur imagines the shock that awaits those who will have to be told: "Here, this is your mother or father who was in full health, who was watching television or you were chatting with 15 days ago."

“You get handed an urn and you cannot imagine for a single second the transition between when you were told that they had been infected by the virus and their death,” he said in an interview at his funeral parlor, L'Autre Rive.

The name translates as “The Other Shore,” conjuring up imagery of the River Styx that separated the living from the underworld in Greek mythology. The store has a majestic round wood table where, in better times, Vasseur and his clients would spend hours making funeral arrangements, talking about the departed.

“This is where the process of grieving starts,” he said.

In lockdown, Vasseur says his job became "completely different,” a procession of death, disposal and paperwork, of days spent shuttling bodies from A to B, of waiting in line with other hearses and dealing by phone and email with locked-down families he could no longer comfort in person.

“For all these families, what impact will this have on the process of mourning?” he wonders.

“There may well be a grey zone in people’s minds,” he said. “Like a blackout.”

Because bodies had to be sealed in coffins, their loved ones couldn't give them a tender last look or caress. And people locked down outside Paris felt that because of the stay-home rules, police patrols and travel permits that had to be shown to them, it wasn't wise to break quarantine.

“They said, ‘Send us a photo of mother in her coffin.’ So they could visualize the deceased and their departure," Vasseur said.

Some families sent tokens of affection, messages, cuddly toys for Vasseur to put in the coffin. He sent them back photos taken with his mobile phone.

Some are in denial.

“They have already asked me: ‘Are you sure that she was cremated? Is she really dead? I don’t believe it. It’s not true,'" he said.

“All that means that they are going to have huge difficulties moving ahead with the process of grieving," he said. “I think it’s going to be complicated for a lot of people.”

