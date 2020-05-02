The annual Yilan International Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival has been canceled this year to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the Yilan County government.

The festival, considered one of the biggest summer holiday attractions for families with children in northern Taiwan, was canceled due to considerations that the pandemic is still raging around the world with many international cities in lockdown, the county government said in a statement on Friday.

Yilan County Magistrate Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙) said the decision was made to cancel the festival, which was slated to be held between July and August, to safeguard the health of all visitors and international performance groups.

The festival is considered an international cultural exchange event that invites many children's folk performance troupes from around the world to perform there, she said.

Last year, the festival included performances by numerous international youth folk dance troupes, including "Radist/Joy, Palace of Youth and Children in Vinnista" from Ukraine, "Utkarsh Dance Academy" from India, "The Folk Song and Dance Ensemble Sokolowianie" from Poland, and "Folk Dance Group Souvenir" from Russia.

The festival aims to inspire children's creativity through the games and cultural experiences of different countries, according to its website.

Since its establishment in 1996, it has invited some 383 international performance groups from 98 countries and attracted over 10 million visitors, the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts said.

The event was recognized as a qualified international festival by the council on Nov. 11, 2010, making it the fourth such festival in Asia to be certified by the council.

In the 24 years since its establishment, the festival was also canceled in 1998 due to fears of an enterovirus outbreak, in 2003 because of the SARS epidemic, and in 2008 and 2009 when it was replaced by the Yilan International Rain Festival. (By William Yen)