Three new imported coronavirus cases dash Taiwan’s hopes for week without new patients

A couple who worked in Senegal and a person who traveled in Australia and Japan were the new patients

  1901
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/02 14:12
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at a CECC news conference  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hopes for a run of seven days without any new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients were dashed Saturday (May 2) as three new imported cases were announced, taking the total to 432.

The previous day, Taiwan recorded its sixth consecutive day without new cases, raising expectations that the virus was on the way out and the government could soon announce a relaxation of prevention measures.

Case No. 430 had traveled to Australia in February before flying to Japan in March, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said at its daily news conference. The person began feeling a fever and coughing on April 9, but still returned to Taiwan on April 30.

The two other new cases were a couple who had traveled to Senegal for work on Feb. 11. As they already felt unwell on April 26, they reported their conditions to the authorities before returning to Taiwan. Media reports said they took off on an EVA Air flight from Paris on April 30 and arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early Friday (May 1), though no immediate confirmation from the airline was available.

Despite the three new cases, Taiwan still achieved 20 days in a row without local transmissions, and the death toll remained at six, while 324 patients had been released from isolation after treatment at hospitals.

Saturday was the second day of the three-day Labor Day holiday period, with the authorities calling on travelers to wear masks and observe social distancing. Nevertheless, a wide variety of locations, from Wulingshan in Nantou County to the Beitou market in Taipei, reported dense crowds of visitors, CNA reported.

A spate of days without no new coronavirus cases ended on March 9 before picking up again on April 14. The highest single-day rise since the emergence of the coronavirus in Taiwan, an increase of 27, was registered on March 20.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
Senegal
Australia
Japan

