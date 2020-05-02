SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian government has given the New Zealand Warriors permission to travel to Australia and train during a 14-day isolation period due to the coronavirus pandemic, improving the National Rugby League's chances of resuming the season on May 28.

Two rounds were played before the season was suspended on March 23 due to the pandemic. Australian media reported Saturday that the NRL plans a 20-round season in a revised schedule with the grand final championship to be played on Oct. 25.

The match venues have not been determined, although they are all expected to be played in New South Wales state.

On Friday, the Queensland government said borders would be open for the state’s three NRL teams to play in New South Wales. Currently there are restrictions on travel between the two states, and for visitors entering Australia from any overseas points.

It means North Queensland, Brisbane and the Gold Coast will not need to enter isolation camps in Sydney and can remain at home with their families before the season resumes.

The Warriors plan to arrive on Sunday in the north central New South Wales city of Tamworth, where the small airport will become a first-time international one to handle the New Zealand flight.

Australian states have been easing restriction due to the pandemic, with the national COVID-19 death toll a relatively low 93 as of Saturday and new cases declining.

