BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2402
|Down
|12
|May
|2420
|Down
|12
|Jul
|2378
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2408
|2422
|2386
|2402
|Down
|12
|Sep
|2380
|2400
|2366
|2378
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2362
|2372
|2338
|2346
|Down
|23
|Mar
|2337
|2344
|2312
|2317
|Down
|25
|May
|2327
|2327
|2299
|2306
|Down
|25
|Jul
|2322
|2322
|2300
|2303
|Down
|21
|Sep
|2315
|2315
|2298
|2301
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2300
|2303
|2300
|2300
|Down
|13
|Mar
|2310
|Down
|13