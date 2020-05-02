BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/05/02 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2402 Down 12
May 2420 Down 12
Jul 2378 Down 17
Jul 2408 2422 2386 2402 Down 12
Sep 2380 2400 2366 2378 Down 17
Dec 2362 2372 2338 2346 Down 23
Mar 2337 2344 2312 2317 Down 25
May 2327 2327 2299 2306 Down 25
Jul 2322 2322 2300 2303 Down 21
Sep 2315 2315 2298 2301 Down 16
Dec 2300 2303 2300 2300 Down 13
Mar 2310 Down 13