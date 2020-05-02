A nurse gestures from inside the hospital as others hold a demonstration outside Jacobi Medical Center to protest a new policy by the hospital requiri... A nurse gestures from inside the hospital as others hold a demonstration outside Jacobi Medical Center to protest a new policy by the hospital requiring a doctor's note for paid sick leave, in the Bronx borough of New York, April 17, 2020. New York's horrible April -- among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Emergency medical technicians transport a patient from a nursing home to an emergency room bed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y., April 20, 20... Emergency medical technicians transport a patient from a nursing home to an emergency room bed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y., April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Nurses and doctors clear the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y.... Nurses and doctors clear the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y., April 20, 2020. The emergency room team successfully revived the patient. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Members of the NYPD Honor Guard, wearing masks, carry the casket of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury during his funeral in New York, April... Members of the NYPD Honor Guard, wearing masks, carry the casket of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury during his funeral in New York, April 22, 2020. Chowdhury died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, from complications related to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

People pray as the remains of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury are brought out of the funeral home during his funeral in New York. Chowdhu... People pray as the remains of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury are brought out of the funeral home during his funeral in New York. Chowdhury died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, April 22, 2020, from complications related to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, April 18, 2020, after a new state m... People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, April 18, 2020, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Rev. Al Sharpton, second from left, hands out food and masks during a free give-away from his headquarters in the Harlem neighborhood of New York,... The Rev. Al Sharpton, second from left, hands out food and masks during a free give-away from his headquarters in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, April 18, 2020, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers outside NYU Medical Center in New York, April 16, 2020. May begins wh... A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers outside NYU Medical Center in New York, April 16, 2020. May begins where March ended, but with more hopeful news that the worst is over. New York's horrible April -- among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A mourner gestures toward a casket as others keep a social distance during a burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in the Queens borough of New York, Ap... A mourner gestures toward a casket as others keep a social distance during a burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in the Queens borough of New York, April 2, 2020. The cause of death of the deceased is unknown. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Mourners wearing masks watch at a distance as a burial ceremony begins at Calvary Cemetery in the Queens borough of New York, April 2, 2020. During th... Mourners wearing masks watch at a distance as a burial ceremony begins at Calvary Cemetery in the Queens borough of New York, April 2, 2020. During the new coronavirus pandemic the cemetery is limiting the number of mourners who may attend a burial. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

FDNY paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla sprays herself with disinfectant after responding to an emergency call during the coronavirus outbreak in the Bronx b... FDNY paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla sprays herself with disinfectant after responding to an emergency call during the coronavirus outbreak in the Bronx borough of New York, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A patient on oxygen is wheeled out to an ambulance by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Lango... A patient on oxygen is wheeled out to an ambulance by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Langone Medi... A patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center, in New York, April 13, 2020. New York’s horrible April — among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Easter Mass is conducted without congregants at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Easter Mass is conducted without congregants at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in the Bronx borough of New York, April 9, 2020. New York’s horri... Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in the Bronx borough of New York, April 9, 2020. New York’s horrible April — among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Workers wear personal protective equipment while carrying a casket due to coronavirus concerns during a funeral in Brooklyn borough of New York, March... Workers wear personal protective equipment while carrying a casket due to coronavirus concerns during a funeral in Brooklyn borough of New York, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Medical workers step over bodies as they search a refrigerated trailer at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April ... Medical workers step over bodies as they search a refrigerated trailer at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Bodies are wrapped in protective plastic in a holding facility at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 2, 2020. ... Bodies are wrapped in protective plastic in a holding facility at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 2, 2020. (AP P... Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his work at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in ... Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his work at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A medical worker transports a patient at Mount Sinai in New York, April 1, 2020. New York’s horrible April -- among the worst in its history — is ove... A medical worker transports a patient at Mount Sinai in New York, April 1, 2020. New York’s horrible April -- among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Islandin the Bronx borough of New York, April 9, 2020. New York's horrib... Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Islandin the Bronx borough of New York, April 9, 2020. New York's horrible April -- among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s horrible April — among the worst in its history — is over. Only time will tell if the pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May.

“We’ve got a lot way to go, but May, I think, is going to be a decisive month and a chance for us to do something great in this city,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

When April began, the coronavirus was already raging through the state. Nearly 2,000 people were dead. Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned one model predicted as many as 16,000 deaths by outbreak's end.

At the time, that seemed grim. Reality has been worse.

New York has been one of the hardest-hit places on the planet. Though Wednesday, the virus was believed to have killed at least 23,600 people in the state, including around 5,300 people who died before their infection could be confirmed by a lab test.

That’s nearly nine times the number of people who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. Most experts agree the figure is an undercount, since it includes only deaths for which the link to COVID-19 was clear enough to be included on a death certificate.

May begins where March ended, but with hopeful news that the worst might be over. The state’s daily fatality count has declined to roughly where it was at the close of March.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has slid about to where it was a month ago, too, after hitting a peak in mid-April.

