  1. Home
  2. Opinion

This video shows how Taiwan is beating the coronavirus

7 factors: vigilance, masks, experience, talent, speed, transparency, and affordable healthcare

By  Taiwan News
2020/05/02 20:00

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A coronavirus pandemic was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020, but the number of confirmed cases worldwide had shot up to more than 3 million just one and a half months later.

As of May 1, we are in unprecedented terrain, with five countries having reported more than 10,000 deaths and the number of confirmed global deaths passing 230,000.

Despite being just 130 kilometers from China, where the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) first broke out, Taiwan has thus far managed to control the pandemic. As of May 1, Taiwan had gone 19 consecutive days without seeing a new local case.

People say, "Taiwan is well prepared, and now it's paying off."

But why? And how?

Check out a video, produced by Taiwan News, for the quick answers.
Wuhan virus
COVID-19
coronavirus
video
pandemic
CCP coverups
transparency
talent
vigilance
mask
border control

RELATED ARTICLES

Now's the time to investigate China's Wuhan coronavirus
Now's the time to investigate China's Wuhan coronavirus
2020/05/02 13:00
US Department of State calls for Taiwan's WHA participation
US Department of State calls for Taiwan's WHA participation
2020/05/02 11:22
UK rejects entire batch of ventilators from China as dangerous
UK rejects entire batch of ventilators from China as dangerous
2020/05/01 17:52
Australia backs Taiwan's participation in WHO
Australia backs Taiwan's participation in WHO
2020/05/01 15:13
Taiwan records 6 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases
Taiwan records 6 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases
2020/05/01 14:14