AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Heath officials check the listings of people who are to be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Apr... Heath officials check the listings of people who are to be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, April 30, 2020. Thousands are being tested in an effort to derail the spread of coronavirus. South Africa will began a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, although its confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Workers keep their distance during a break from producing medical ventilators at AMRC Cymru as they help the UK in the fight against the COVID-19 coro... Workers keep their distance during a break from producing medical ventilators at AMRC Cymru as they help the UK in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Broughton, North Wales, on Thursday April 30, 2020. Working as part of the Ventilator Challenge UK consortium, over 550 Airbus and Siemens employees at the site are working around the clock to produce at least 15,000 ventilators for the National Health Service, making this location the single largest site as part of the consortium which currently has around 3,000 people working across various sites across the country. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Gala, 7, speaks with her friend and classmate Oliver, 6, as they jump on the walls of their courtyards in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 ... Gala, 7, speaks with her friend and classmate Oliver, 6, as they jump on the walls of their courtyards in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 during the lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Winter Palace and Alexander Column are reflected in a puddle after rain at Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Ph... The Winter Palace and Alexander Column are reflected in a puddle after rain at Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A swan swims with its eight cygnets on a pond in the Vacaresti nature park, an urban protected area, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, April 27, 2020. Th... A swan swims with its eight cygnets on a pond in the Vacaresti nature park, an urban protected area, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, April 27, 2020. The nature park is among the few remaining open to public following the COVID-19 pandemic related government restrictions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Home care worker Rosalinda De Pooter, right, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, pets the dog of her client, Josephine Claes, as they ... Home care worker Rosalinda De Pooter, right, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, pets the dog of her client, Josephine Claes, as they play a table game during a partial lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 in Booischot, Belgium, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Police officers detain a person covered with bandages during an illegal demonstration against restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of coron... Police officers detain a person covered with bandages during an illegal demonstration against restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 25, 2020. The poster reads, "Intimidated disenfranchised remote controlled from thinker to a data donor." (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Tires burn as a man protests against the Friday night killing of at least one civilian during the overnight curfew, which is intended to curb the spre... Tires burn as a man protests against the Friday night killing of at least one civilian during the overnight curfew, which is intended to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A police officer in the capital has been arrested in the fatal shooting of at least one civilian while enforcing coronavirus restrictions, a fellow police officer said, sparking protests that continued Saturday with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A man wearing a mask practices social distancing while praying at the Tahara Mosque during the coronavirus pandemic in Marseille, at a closed door rad... A man wearing a mask practices social distancing while praying at the Tahara Mosque during the coronavirus pandemic in Marseille, at a closed door radio broadcast of the Friday prayers to confined worshippers at home, in southern France, April 24, 2020, on the first day of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

APRIL 24 - 30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.