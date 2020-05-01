Beach goers converge under a pier Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange Cou... Beach goers converge under a pier Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Visitors walk on the beach Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to ... Visitors walk on the beach Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

People walk to the beach Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to cl... People walk to the beach Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A sign gives social distance and hand washing guidelines Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordere... A sign gives social distance and hand washing guidelines Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks in front of a billboard displaying California flags in San Francisco, Thursday, April 30, 2020, during the coronavir... A pedestrian wearing a mask walks in front of a billboard displaying California flags in San Francisco, Thursday, April 30, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Motorcyclists go by a recently painted mural with a depiction of artist Grant Wood's famed American Gothic painting, subjects wearing masks, Thursday,... Motorcyclists go by a recently painted mural with a depiction of artist Grant Wood's famed American Gothic painting, subjects wearing masks, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Torrance, Calif. The state of California continues a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Postal worker Wing Yu wears a mask and gloves as he sorts mail at the United States Postal Service processing and distribution center on Thursday, Apr... Postal worker Wing Yu wears a mask and gloves as he sorts mail at the United States Postal Service processing and distribution center on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

In this Monday, April 27, 2020, photo, truck driver Juan Giraldo poses for a photo, in Wilmington, Calif. A contract port truck driver, Giraldo has se... In this Monday, April 27, 2020, photo, truck driver Juan Giraldo poses for a photo, in Wilmington, Calif. A contract port truck driver, Giraldo has seen work dry up as imports slow during the coronavirus outbreak. He gets fewer than four hauls a week, compared with at least 12 in normal times. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A surfer rides a wave as the sun goes down Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif. The beach is one of the beaches kept open during the cor... A surfer rides a wave as the sun goes down Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif. The beach is one of the beaches kept open during the coronavirus outbreak. While some communities in Orange County have closed beaches, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach refused to limit access. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide orders barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modoc County is “moving forward with our reopening plan,” Modoc County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Heather Hadwick said in an email to The Associated Press.

She said the county of about 9,000 in the state’s far northeast corner next to Oregon has had no COVID-19 cases.

Hadwick said the county had not heard back from the governor about its reopening plan, but asserted it aligns with Newsom’s indicators for reopening.

“We are utilizing his guidance of those plans and we have zero cases,” she wrote. “Our residents were moving forward with or without us. We really needed to create guidelines for them so that they could do this in the safest way possible.”

At the Country Hearth Restaurant and Bakery in the small town of Cedarville, three customers came in for breakfast, owner Janet Irene said.

Irene said her regular customers had been very cooperative with orders that had allowed her to only serve takeout since late March.

She said she remained concerned that the county did not have the governor’s stamp of approval.