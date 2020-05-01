  1. Home
California county defies governor's virus shutdown order

By  Associated Press
2020/05/01 23:16
A surfer rides a wave as the sun goes down Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif. The beach is one of the beaches kept open during the cor...
In this Monday, April 27, 2020, photo, truck driver Juan Giraldo poses for a photo, in Wilmington, Calif. A contract port truck driver, Giraldo has se...
Postal worker Wing Yu wears a mask and gloves as he sorts mail at the United States Postal Service processing and distribution center on Thursday, Apr...
Motorcyclists go by a recently painted mural with a depiction of artist Grant Wood's famed American Gothic painting, subjects wearing masks, Thursday,...
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks in front of a billboard displaying California flags in San Francisco, Thursday, April 30, 2020, during the coronavir...
A sign gives social distance and hand washing guidelines Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordere...
People walk to the beach Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to cl...
Visitors walk on the beach Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to ...
Beach goers converge under a pier Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange Cou...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide orders barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modoc County is “moving forward with our reopening plan,” Modoc County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Heather Hadwick said in an email to The Associated Press.

She said the county of about 9,000 in the state’s far northeast corner next to Oregon has had no COVID-19 cases.

Hadwick said the county had not heard back from the governor about its reopening plan, but asserted it aligns with Newsom’s indicators for reopening.

“We are utilizing his guidance of those plans and we have zero cases,” she wrote. “Our residents were moving forward with or without us. We really needed to create guidelines for them so that they could do this in the safest way possible.”

At the Country Hearth Restaurant and Bakery in the small town of Cedarville, three customers came in for breakfast, owner Janet Irene said.

Irene said her regular customers had been very cooperative with orders that had allowed her to only serve takeout since late March.

She said she remained concerned that the county did not have the governor’s stamp of approval.