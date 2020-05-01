  1. Home
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/01 17:43
FLE - In this Sept. 2, 2018, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington...
FILE - In this this April 22, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state du...
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 29, 2020 file photo, Afghan special forces stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack on the outskirts of Kabu...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Anderson Cooper attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural His...
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in...

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. BIDEN EXPECTED TO ADDRESS SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION The presidential candidate will appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to address the allegation by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade that he assaulted her in the 1990s.

2. ‘EVERYONE’S WATCHING’ To see who will be Joe Biden’s running mate, with Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Gretchen Whitmer and Stacey Abrams believed to be potential picks.

3. WATCHDOG: US NIXES TALIBAN ATTACKS DATA Washington is eager for the U.S.-Taliban agreement to be viewed as successful so that Trump can meet his commitments on pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

4. START YOUR ENGINES NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and then race three more times in a 10-day span.

5. MEET WYATT MORGAN COOPER CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is a father and he named his infant son after his dad who died when Cooper was 10.