  1. Home
  2. Politics

Australia backs Taiwan's participation in WHO

Tycoons in mining and media have come out protesting the move

  157
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/01 15:13
File photo of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison 

File photo of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia is the latest country to voice support for Taiwan in the island’s bid to join the World Health Organization (WHO) during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Later in May, the WHO will hold its key annual meeting, the World Health Assembly (WHA), though due to the epidemic, it is expected to take the shape of a three-hour videoconference rather than the usual full-blown meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus has already met with a frosty response from China, which has been backed by Australian mining and media tycoons who have business interests in the communist country.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted an Australian ministry spokesman as saying the pandemic needed a global response, and therefore there should be a close working relationship between the WHO and all “health authorities,” including Taiwan. The island nation should be able to participate as an observer or a guest, the spokesman said.

Earlier in the week, Australian media interviewed Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who told them the WHO needed Taiwan just as Taiwan needed the WHO in order to attain the highest possible standard of health for everybody.
Australia
Scott Morrison
World Health Organization
WHO
World Health Assembly
coronavirus
Chen Shih-chung
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Temple in W. Taiwan refuses foreigners out of coronavirus fears
Temple in W. Taiwan refuses foreigners out of coronavirus fears
2020/04/30 17:39
Malaysians second most numerous foreign professionals in Taiwan
Malaysians second most numerous foreign professionals in Taiwan
2020/04/30 17:07
Taiwan reports 18th day free of new local coronavirus cases
Taiwan reports 18th day free of new local coronavirus cases
2020/04/30 16:24
THSR non-reserved seats unavailable during Labor Day holiday
THSR non-reserved seats unavailable during Labor Day holiday
2020/04/30 16:21
TRA design group releases prototype of new ticket machine
TRA design group releases prototype of new ticket machine
2020/04/30 16:10