Taiwan records 6 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases

19 days without local transmissions: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/01 14:14
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (center) at the daily CECC news conference Thursday April 30 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a three-day public holiday started Friday (May 1), Taiwan recorded its sixth consecutive day without new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The total number of coronavirus patients for the country remained at 429, including six earlier deaths and 324 patients who had been released from isolation after treatment at hospitals, thus leaving only 99 patients still being treated.

Due to the slowdown of the epidemic, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) also said it would allow visits by relatives to retirement homes and care centers, but under strict conditions, including reservations and name registration of the visitors.

The total number of virus cases included 374 imported and 55 local transmissions. The imported cases also included 31 crew members of the Navy’s Pan Shi during a mission with a stop in the Pacific ally of Palau. Friday’s results meant that no domestic transmission had occurred for 19 days.

The sixth day without new patients came at the start of a three-day Labor Day holiday period. The authorities called on travelers to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Mountainous areas such as the Taroko Gorge and Wulingshan were reportedly popular Friday, while other scenic sights did not register overwhelming crowds, according to the CECC.

On April 14, no new cases were reported for the first time in more than a month, since March 9. The highest single-day rise since the emergence of the coronavirus in Taiwan, an increase of 27, was registered on March 20.

The island nation has won international acclaim for its handling of the pandemic, with both the number of cases and the mortality rate lower than in comparable countries, despite Taiwan being excluded from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to Chinese pressure.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC

