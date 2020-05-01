Few people were traveling around Taiwan on Friday, the start of the three-day Labor Day holiday, and traffic on the roads was moderate, indicating public awareness of the country's efforts to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a transportation agency.

As of noon, the heaviest congestion was on the southbound lanes of Freeway No. 3, between the Huandong and Nangang onramps in Taipei, where the traffic was moving at an average speed of 10 kilometers per hour, according to an online service operated by the National Freeway Bureau.

Traffic was also slower than usual, at about 40 kph, on the southbound lanes of Freeway No. 1 near Hsinchu, on Freeway No. 3 near Taoyuan, and on Freeway No. 5 in New Taipei, the bureau's "1968" website showed.

On most other freeways throughout the country, the average speed of traffic was over 80 kph, according to the website.

Meanwhile, another service on the "1968" website indicated that not many visitors were traveling to the 200 most popular tourist spots in Taiwan as of noon Friday.

The website, which links to the traffic light system to estimate where people are headed, was showing a "green" indicator, signaling few visitors at the recreational sites.

On the site, a red indicator means crowded areas that require control measures, yellow means moderate numbers, and green signals few visitors.

According to local government officials, however, Sanchiaolun Mountain in Yilan, which is not included on the "1968" website, was attracting many visitors on Friday.

Amid Taiwan's efforts to contain the COVID-19 epidemic, the National Freeway Bureau is providing real time information about traffic and visitor flows at https://1968.freeway.gov.tw. (By Worthy Shen and Lee Hsin-Yin)