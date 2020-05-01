  1. Home
AIT launches World Health Assembly countdown to support Taiwan

Each day will see a new AIT post favoring the island's bid to attend the WHA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/01 13:49
File photo of AIT Director Brent Christensen 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said Friday (May 1) it was launching a countdown to the World Health Assembly with daily messages in support of Taiwan’s bid to attend the meeting as an observer.

The annual World Health Organization (WHO) event has been off limits for the island due to Chinese pressure, though amid this year’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, calls have grown louder to allow Taiwan in, especially considering its relatively positive record of 429 virus cases including six deaths.

This month’s WHA edition will reportedly not take place over several days in Geneva, Switzerland, but be limited to a three-hour videoconference on May 18.

In a message on its Facebook page, AIT said it firmly believed Taiwan had a role to play in global health and should observe the WHA. “The inclusion of Taiwan in the #WHA would contribute to the goal of #HealthForAll and help Taiwan share the successful #TaiwanModel of COVID-19 prevention with the world,” AIT said.

Each day from May 1 until the WHA, the de facto United States embassy on the island will be “sharing posts supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHA and greater participation on the global stage.”

While not revealing any details about what exactly would appear in those posts, the AIT Facebook message ended with the question “Will you join us in our #WHACountdown?”

A growing number of countries, outraged by China’s often aggressive response to demands for explanations of its handling of the coronavirus, have been asking for Taiwan to be included in discussions of the pandemic, both at the WHO and outside.
