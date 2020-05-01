The doors are closed and classrooms are empty at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Cla... The doors are closed and classrooms are empty at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Classes have been suspended in Venezuela since March 13 due to the quarantine decreed to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Father Anaclet Mbuguje hands out food to the needy during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Arg... Father Anaclet Mbuguje hands out food to the needy during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person who died of COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020... Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person who died of COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

National Circus Foundation of Venezuela performers prepare for an online streamed performance at the National Theatre, closed as a measure to help con... National Circus Foundation of Venezuela performers prepare for an online streamed performance at the National Theatre, closed as a measure to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Jorge Arturo Flores, whose mother Ana Leon is hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19, holds the letter he wrote to her to give hospital workers... Jorge Arturo Flores, whose mother Ana Leon is hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19, holds the letter he wrote to her to give hospital workers, the only way to communicate with her, as he is forced to wait outside the public hospital in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

An worker carries merchandise to fill an online order at the Erotika Love Store in Mexico City, Monday, April 27, 2020. The leading sex shop chain in ... An worker carries merchandise to fill an online order at the Erotika Love Store in Mexico City, Monday, April 27, 2020. The leading sex shop chain in Mexico reported its online sales increased 280% since the country's health authorities issued stay-at-home recommendations to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Tree limbs and a TV block access to homes along Venezuela Boulevard, set there by residents to protect themselves from others entering to protect them... Tree limbs and a TV block access to homes along Venezuela Boulevard, set there by residents to protect themselves from others entering to protect themselves from the spread of the new coronavirus in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, April 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Workers manufacture face shields at a workshop in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Oscar Henao, a taxi driver by profession, and his partn... Workers manufacture face shields at a workshop in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Oscar Henao, a taxi driver by profession, and his partner Adan Fajardo, owner of the small packaging workshop, created the mask model they call "Mask of life," to protect people amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Inmates gather around the corpses of two inmates during a riot at Miguel Castro Castro prison in Lima, Peru, Monday, April... EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Inmates gather around the corpses of two inmates during a riot at Miguel Castro Castro prison in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 27, 2020. Peru's prison agency reported that three prisoners died from causes still under investigation after the riot where inmates complain authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Emiliana Quispe poses for a portrait wearing a face mask with the Spanish phrase: "Stay home. It's not the same as 'shut up at home,'" at the local fe... Emiliana Quispe poses for a portrait wearing a face mask with the Spanish phrase: "Stay home. It's not the same as 'shut up at home,'" at the local feminist organization "Mujeres Creando," or Women Creating, where members are making the masks to sell amid the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

The family of Carmen Valeria watch her remains as they are placed into a niche by cemetery workers at the Iraja cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Th... The family of Carmen Valeria watch her remains as they are placed into a niche by cemetery workers at the Iraja cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020. The family suspects the 76-year-old died from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

APRIL 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

