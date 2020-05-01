  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/05/01 12:05
The family of Carmen Valeria watch her remains as they are placed into a niche by cemetery workers at the Iraja cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Th...
Emiliana Quispe poses for a portrait wearing a face mask with the Spanish phrase: "Stay home. It's not the same as 'shut up at home,'" at the local fe...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Inmates gather around the corpses of two inmates during a riot at Miguel Castro Castro prison in Lima, Peru, Monday, April...
Workers manufacture face shields at a workshop in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Oscar Henao, a taxi driver by profession, and his partn...
Tree limbs and a TV block access to homes along Venezuela Boulevard, set there by residents to protect themselves from others entering to protect them...
An worker carries merchandise to fill an online order at the Erotika Love Store in Mexico City, Monday, April 27, 2020. The leading sex shop chain in ...
Jorge Arturo Flores, whose mother Ana Leon is hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19, holds the letter he wrote to her to give hospital workers...
National Circus Foundation of Venezuela performers prepare for an online streamed performance at the National Theatre, closed as a measure to help con...
Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person who died of COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020...
Father Anaclet Mbuguje hands out food to the needy during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Arg...
The doors are closed and classrooms are empty at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Cla...

APRIL 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

