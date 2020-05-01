NCAFP Forum on Asia-Pacific Security was held on April 20 (NCAFP photo) NCAFP Forum on Asia-Pacific Security was held on April 20 (NCAFP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts from Taiwan, China and the U.S. held a video conference last week to discuss cross-strait relations, which they largely believe should stay stable during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as the global economic recession is more urgent.

The National Council on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP) hosted its Forum on Asia-Pacific Security (FAPS), CNA reported Thursday (April 30). This included a video conference on April 20, inviting senior scholars from the three countries to discuss cross-strait relations during the coronavirus crisis.

According to the summary report released by NCAFP, participants largely believed both sides of the strait were waiting for the other to make concessions, and regarded their actions as a deterrence. The report suggested that if the two sides strengthened dialogue on epidemic prevention and economic development, such as coordinating humanitarian charter flights and resuming academic exchanges, it could relieve cross-strait tensions.

An unnamed Taiwan scholar said Hong Kong ’s anti-extradition protests and the outbreak of the coronavirus had prompted Taiwan to maintain a “social distance” from China. This was consistent with the overall political and economic trends of the island nation.

The scholar said Taiwan expected Beijing to step up pressure, such as terminating the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) of September 2010. The scholar also believed that support for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was strong and there were few reasons for her to resume cross-strait dialogue.

The scholar added that Beijing ’s continued threats were not creating a conducive atmosphere for cooperation between the two sides. In fact, they were only strengthening Taiwan’s domestic opposition to closer ties with China.

Many participants said they did not expect Tsai to initiate a resumption of talks after her inauguration speech of four years ago. In the speech Tsai said she respected the historical fact of the 1992 cross-strait talks, in an attempt to find common ground and understanding.

Even so, Beijing cut off all official cross-strait communication and continued its military threats. This means, said the participants, that Tsai will not try to pacify China, since it did not respond in good faith previously and the political situation changed during her first term.

In response, a Chinese scholar said that if Tsai did in fact repeat the pleasantries of her last inauguration speech, it would demonstrate continuity and be beneficial for cross-strait relations.

The NCAFP report seemed to be in agreement with this view, calling on Tsai to maintain the status quo in her 2020 inaugural speech, by demonstrating goodwill to Beijing, in addition to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. The report also suggested that Beijing should stop obstructing Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), even if it was limited to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAFP summary report did not provide a list of participants.