AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/05/01 10:41
Muslim men attend a Friday prayer despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak at a mosque during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramad...
An Indian Muslim offers prayer on a street outside Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramadan during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coron...
Indian laborers kept in quarantine after arriving from outside the state protest against poor treatment at the quarantine center in Prayagraj, India, ...
A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected inside a portable tent outisee the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center during an enh...
Indian tribal women stand in a queue outside a grocery shop during a nationwide lockdown at Daranggiri village, west of Gauhati, India, Monday, April ...
Health workers attend to a colleague who fainted due to exhaustion and long working hours at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India, Monday, Ap...
A man collect supplies over barbed wire in the coronavirus locked down area of Selayang Baru, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, April 26, 202...
A protester wearing a face mask raises a banner reading: "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our time " during a protest at a shopping mall in Hong Kon...
A passenger walks at an empty domestic terminal of Haneda Airport in Tokyo, at the start of Golden Week holiday Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Japan's Pri...
Surfers prepare to enter the water at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 28, 2020...
Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 2...

APRIL 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

