AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 2... Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The ocean liner became notorious as Australia's largest single source of coronavirus infections and is the center of a criminal investigation over the sickness' spread set off a month after it was ordered by police to leave. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Surfers prepare to enter the water at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 28, 2020... Surfers prepare to enter the water at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. New Zealand eased its strict lockdown restrictions to level three at midnight to open up certain sections of the economy but social distancing rules will still apply. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A passenger walks at an empty domestic terminal of Haneda Airport in Tokyo, at the start of Golden Week holiday Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Japan's Pri... A passenger walks at an empty domestic terminal of Haneda Airport in Tokyo, at the start of Golden Week holiday Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A protester wearing a face mask raises a banner reading: "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our time " during a protest at a shopping mall in Hong Kon... A protester wearing a face mask raises a banner reading: "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our time " during a protest at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Demonstrators gathered in a luxury mall chanting pro-democracy slogans, the latest in a string of protests over the past week. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A man collect supplies over barbed wire in the coronavirus locked down area of Selayang Baru, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, April 26, 202... A man collect supplies over barbed wire in the coronavirus locked down area of Selayang Baru, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, April 26, 2020. The lockdown was implemented to allow authorities to carry out screenings to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Health workers attend to a colleague who fainted due to exhaustion and long working hours at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India, Monday, Ap... Health workers attend to a colleague who fainted due to exhaustion and long working hours at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2020. Many health workers allege having to work extra hours, often without sufficient facilities provided for their protection and well being. India which has a population of 1.3 billion has less than one medical doctor and three nurses per thousand people, the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Indian tribal women stand in a queue outside a grocery shop during a nationwide lockdown at Daranggiri village, west of Gauhati, India, Monday, April ... Indian tribal women stand in a queue outside a grocery shop during a nationwide lockdown at Daranggiri village, west of Gauhati, India, Monday, April 20, 2020. India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday as the government eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected inside a portable tent outisee the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center during an enh... A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected inside a portable tent outisee the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Indian laborers kept in quarantine after arriving from outside the state protest against poor treatment at the quarantine center in Prayagraj, India, ... Indian laborers kept in quarantine after arriving from outside the state protest against poor treatment at the quarantine center in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The shelter-in-place orders imposed in India on March 24 halted all but essential services, sparking an exodus of migrant workers and people who survive on daily wages out of India's cities and toward villages in rural areas. Authorities picked up travelers in a fleet of buses and quarantined many of them in empty schools and other public buildings for 14 days. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

An Indian Muslim offers prayer on a street outside Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramadan during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coron... An Indian Muslim offers prayer on a street outside Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramadan during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020. A tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace Saturday with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Muslim men attend a Friday prayer despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak at a mosque during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramad... Muslim men attend a Friday prayer despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak at a mosque during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lhokseumawe, in the religiously conservative province of Aceh, Indonesia, Friday, April 24, 2020. During Ramadan, which begins Friday, faithful Muslims normally fast during the day and then congregate for night prayers and share communal meals. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)

APRIL 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com