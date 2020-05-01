Correction: Dolphins-Navy's Perry story

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Perry, drafted by the Miami Dolphins, will be able to turn pro in 2020 thanks to a policy change initiated by President Donald Trump. New guidelines issued in November 2019 allow service academy graduates to seek delaying their military commitment in order to play pro sports, and Perry's request for a waiver is expected to be granted. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry Army runs past defensive lineman Edriece Patterson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Philadelphia. Perry, drafted by the Miami Dolphins, will be able to turn pro in 2020 thanks to a policy change initiated by President Donald Trump. New guidelines issued in November 2019 allow service academy graduates to seek delaying their military commitment in order to play pro sports, and Perry's request for a waiver is expected to be granted. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
MIAMI (AP) — In a story April 29, 2020, about Miami Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry, The Associated Press erroneously reported how many years of active duty Perry will owe the Marine Corps when his NFL career ends. He will owe the Marines five years of military service, not two.