  1. Home
  2. World

Correction: Dolphins-Navy's Perry story

By  Associated Press
2020/05/01 02:42
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis...
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry Army runs past defensive lineman Edriece Patterson during the secon...

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis...

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry Army runs past defensive lineman Edriece Patterson during the secon...

MIAMI (AP) — In a story April 29, 2020, about Miami Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry, The Associated Press erroneously reported how many years of active duty Perry will owe the Marine Corps when his NFL career ends. He will owe the Marines five years of military service, not two.