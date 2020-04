Business events scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, May 4

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases factory orders for March, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, May 5

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for April, 10 a.m.

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

WEDNESDAY, May 6

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

WASHINGTON — ADP releases its employment survey for April, 8:15 a.m.

THURSDAY, May 7

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for March, 3 p.m.

Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for April, 8:30 a.m.