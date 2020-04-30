  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/04/30 22:25
An anti-government protester uses a stone to beat on the shield of a riot policeman, during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beiru...
Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, mourn at the gate of a cemetery in the city of Ghaemshahr, in north of Iran, Wednesday, April...
An anti-government protester wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus with Arabic that reads, "Revolution," attends a protest against...
People keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a "Black Flag" protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netan...
Anti-government protesters set a Lebanese internal security forces vehicle on fire in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. ...
A Lebanese policeman gestures to firefighters as they extinguish a police car that was set on fire by anti-government protesters, in the northern city...
A Lebanese army soldier throws a tear gas canister towards anti-government protesters in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 202...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing during a morning prayer next to their houses as synagogues are closed following the government's measures t...
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew prays a morning prayer at a playground next to his house as synagogues are closed following the government's measures to help st...
A patient waves an Israeli flag as an Air Force aerobatic team flies in formation over the The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, during a lockdown followin...
Muslim worshipers arrive for evening prayers after breaking their fast on the first day of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Saturday, April 25, 2020....
Volunteers wearing protective clothing, take part in disinfecting a village during the coronavirus outbreak, in the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshah...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 23-29, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region where the coronavirus and the measures to stop its spread have created an impossible financial situation. In Lebanon, hundreds of protesters set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers who responded with tear gas and batons in renewed clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

