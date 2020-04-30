AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Volunteers wearing protective clothing, take part in disinfecting a village during the coronavirus outbreak, in the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshah... Volunteers wearing protective clothing, take part in disinfecting a village during the coronavirus outbreak, in the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in north of Iran, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Muslim worshipers arrive for evening prayers after breaking their fast on the first day of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Saturday, April 25, 2020.... Muslim worshipers arrive for evening prayers after breaking their fast on the first day of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Saturday, April 25, 2020. Millions of Muslims have started Ramadan, the holiest month on the Islamic calendar, under the coronavirus lockdown or strict social restrictions. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A patient waves an Israeli flag as an Air Force aerobatic team flies in formation over the The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, during a lockdown followin... A patient waves an Israeli flag as an Air Force aerobatic team flies in formation over the The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, on Israel's 72nd Independence Day, in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, Israel, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

An Ultra-Orthodox Jew prays a morning prayer at a playground next to his house as synagogues are closed following the government's measures to help st... An Ultra-Orthodox Jew prays a morning prayer at a playground next to his house as synagogues are closed following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing during a morning prayer next to their houses as synagogues are closed following the government's measures t... Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing during a morning prayer next to their houses as synagogues are closed following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A Lebanese army soldier throws a tear gas canister towards anti-government protesters in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 202... A Lebanese army soldier throws a tear gas canister towards anti-government protesters in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds took part in the funeral of a young man killed in riots overnight in Tripoli that were triggered by the crash of Lebanon's national currency that sent food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A Lebanese policeman gestures to firefighters as they extinguish a police car that was set on fire by anti-government protesters, in the northern city... A Lebanese policeman gestures to firefighters as they extinguish a police car that was set on fire by anti-government protesters, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds of angry Lebanese took part Tuesday in the funeral of a young man killed in riots overnight in Tripoli that were triggered by the crash of Lebanon's national currency that sent food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Anti-government protesters set a Lebanese internal security forces vehicle on fire in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. ... Anti-government protesters set a Lebanese internal security forces vehicle on fire in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds took part in the funeral of a young man killed in riots overnight in Tripoli that were triggered by the crash of Lebanon's national currency that sent food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

People keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a "Black Flag" protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netan... People keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a "Black Flag" protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government corruption, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Several thousand Israelis demonstrated against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

An anti-government protester wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus with Arabic that reads, "Revolution," attends a protest against... An anti-government protester wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus with Arabic that reads, "Revolution," attends a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, mourn at the gate of a cemetery in the city of Ghaemshahr, in north of Iran, Wednesday, April... Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, mourn at the gate of a cemetery in the city of Ghaemshahr, in north of Iran, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

An anti-government protester uses a stone to beat on the shield of a riot policeman, during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beiru... An anti-government protester uses a stone to beat on the shield of a riot policeman, during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds of protesters set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers, who responded with tear gas and batons in renewed clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 23-29, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region where the coronavirus and the measures to stop its spread have created an impossible financial situation. In Lebanon, hundreds of protesters set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers who responded with tear gas and batons in renewed clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

