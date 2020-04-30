FILE - At left, in a March 12, 2020, file photo, Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman speaks to reporters in New York. At right, in a Dec. 4,... FILE - At left, in a March 12, 2020, file photo, Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman speaks to reporters in New York. At right, in a Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith answers questions during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. The NCAA announced Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that its Board of Governors supports a plan that gives athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences. The board on Monday and Tuesday, April 27-28, 2020, reviewed detailed recommendations put forth by a working group led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. (AP Photo/File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. NEW LIGHT SHED ON SEALS’ MISSION IN AFGHANISTAN In efforts to free Mark R. Frerichs, a 57-year-old military contractor from Illinois, Navy commandos raided a village and detained suspected Taliban-linked militants, the AP has learned.

2. WHO MIGHT PLAY SPOILER IN NOVEMBER Running as a Libertarian, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash faces almost impossibly steep odds, but his candidacy can produce unpredictable twists.

3. BIDEN PICKS VETTING TEAM IN RUNNING MATE SEARCH Former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Apple executive Cynthia Hogan will serve as co-chairs on the committee.

4. NETFLIX FILM WINS BIG AT TRIBECA Alice Wu’s “The Half of It,” a teenage spin on Cyrano de Bergerac, is the winner of the top award from the Tribeca Film Festival.

5. NCAA MOVES TOWARD ATHLETE COMPENSATION By this time next year, college athletes may be permitted to earn money for their names, images and likenesses without compromising their eligibility.