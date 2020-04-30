TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) announced the suspension of sales for non-reserved seat tickets from Thursday (April 30) through Sunday to reduce infection risks during the long weekend.

Taiwan authorities have urged the public not to let their guard down amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, despite the country having reported zero new cases for five days in a row. As of Thursday afternoon, Taiwan has recorded 429 COVID-19 cases and six deaths.

Only reserved seats will be available at all high-speed rail trains running over the Labor Day holiday, while the use of EasyCard, iPass, multi-ride tickets, and periodic tickets is also suspended during the period. The company, however, will add 60 additional trains to cope with an expected surge in passengers.

Passengers are reminded to wear a face mask at all times when riding on the trains, while food and drinks are prohibited in the cars to reduce the chances of virus transmission, said THSR.

Rigorous epidemic control measures have been implemented across the nation's railway network since the novel virus broke out, including frequent disinfection at stations and in the trains.