Zero on coffee cup lid to mark no new cases. Zero on coffee cup lid to mark no new cases. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (April 30) announced that there were no new local cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) for a record 18th day in a row.

During his daily press conference on Thursday afternoon, Chen announced no new cases of the virus. This marks the 18th day that the country has not reported a local case and the first time that zero cases (either imported or domestic) have been reported five days in a row.

Chen said that of the 31 sailors in the "Goodwill Fleet" (敦睦, Dunmu) cluster, 1,996 contacts have been traced by the health department. Among those, 585 are undergoing home isolation, while 1,411 have implemented self-health management.

Thus far, 480 of these contacts have been tested for the virus, 465 of whom have tested negative. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 62,844 tests for COVID-19, with 61,354 coming back negative.

Out of Taiwan's 429 total cases, 343 were imported, 55 were local, and 31 came from the Goodwill Fleet. Up until now, only six have succumbed to the disease, while 322 have been released from hospital isolation.

In what has become a pattern of rapidly diminishing cases, Taiwan on April 14 announced that it had no new coronavirus cases to report for the first time in 36 days. The vast majority of cases reported over this period had been imported from other countries as Taiwanese citizens fled from hotspots in Europe, Asia, and North America.

There were fears these imported cases would bring a second wave of domestic infections to the country. Fortunately, it appears the CECC's efforts at quickly identifying, isolating, and tracing contacts of confirmed cases have kept the virus at bay for now.

Taiwan had another scare on April 18 when CECC announced that the first of what eventually became 31 infected trainees and sailors from the "Goodwill Fleet" had tested positive for COVID-19. The CECC quickly sent out a text message to 200,000 people believed to have been in close proximity with some of the sailors on shore leave as they visited 90 locations in 10 counties and cities across Taiwan.

Fortunately, reports of infections from the flotilla rapidly started to drop off, with the last reported case announced on Saturday (April 25). There has yet to be a reported case of transmission from one of the sailors to a local civilian, and the 14-day period in which the CECC warned advised at-risk civilians to undergo self-health management is set to end on May 2.

During a meeting in the Legislative Yuan Monday morning (April 27), Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) asked Chen if there were no new coronavirus cases over the next two weeks whether the domestic epidemic could be said to predicted to come to an end by June, reported CNA. Chen responded that at this point in time, such an outcome was possible, but he added that even if the epidemic slowed down in Taiwan, the global pandemic was unlikely to end so soon.

Tseng then asked about the possibility of the virus returning in autumn in winter, even if it was brought under control in June. Chen responded by saying that it would depend on scientific verification of the World Health Organization's (WHO's) warning that the presence of antibodies may not ensure protection against a second infection.

Chen pointed out that if studies found the antibodies unable to have a certain effect against the virus, it would have an impact on vaccine research and development. If a vaccine is not effective, then the epidemic would inevitably recur in the autumn and winter, warned Chen.

Those who feel unwell are advised to call the toll-free disease prevention hotline at 1922. The CECC also recommends that when seeking medical attention, patients should proactively inform doctors of their travel history and every person they have recently come into contact with.