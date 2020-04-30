TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan reported zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) for the fourth day in a row Friday, an American doctor posted this photo of Kaohsiung's 85 Sky Tower, or "Tower 85," lighting up its windows to form the number zero.

The photographer, Scott St. John (Instagram @nihaoscott), told Taiwan News that he took the photo at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday (April 29) on Sanduo 4th Road, in Kaohsiung's Lingya District. Four days without any newly reported cases of coronavirus was a record at that time.

On Thursday (April 30), Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced no new cases for the fifth day in a row. This also marked the 18th day that the country had not reported a local case.



85 Sky Tower. (Instagram, @nihaoscott photo)