An Indian Muslim watches a policeman instructing a family riding on a scooter on social distancing on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at th... An Indian Muslim watches a policeman instructing a family riding on a scooter on social distancing on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the old quarters of New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020. A tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace Saturday with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

FILE - In this April 26, 2020 file photo, a Kashmiri Muslim man prays on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on the second d... FILE - In this April 26, 2020 file photo, a Kashmiri Muslim man prays on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on the second day of Ramadan during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Indian Muslims queue up to buy milk during a three hour relaxation of restrictions to buy essential items during the holy month of Ramadan at the old ... Indian Muslims queue up to buy milk during a three hour relaxation of restrictions to buy essential items during the holy month of Ramadan at the old quarters of New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020. A tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace Saturday with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

FILE - This Saturday, April 25, 2020 file photo shows the Jama Masjid, right, the main mosque in India's capital and the old city that are usually pac... FILE - This Saturday, April 25, 2020 file photo shows the Jama Masjid, right, the main mosque in India's capital and the old city that are usually packed with thousands of devotees during the holy month of Ramadan in New Delhi, India. Ramadan in India, which began April 25 in the country, has been marred by rising Islamophobia following accusations that a surge in infections was tied to a three-day meeting in March in New Delhi of an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

This combination of Saturday, April 25, 2020, top, and Friday, June 1, 2018 photos shows the Jama Masjid during Ramadan in New Delhi, India. The main ... This combination of Saturday, April 25, 2020, top, and Friday, June 1, 2018 photos shows the Jama Masjid during Ramadan in New Delhi, India. The main mosque in India's capital city is usually packed with thousands of devotees during the holy month of Ramadan but is now deserted because of a lockdown in place to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

FILE - In this Saturday, April 25, 2020 file photo, a Muslim man prays on a street outside Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramadan during a nationwide... FILE - In this Saturday, April 25, 2020 file photo, a Muslim man prays on a street outside Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramadan during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

SRINAGAR, INDIA (AP) — Ramadan in India, which began April 25 in the country, has been marred by the rising Islamophobia following accusations that a surge in infections was tied to a three-day meeting in March in New Delhi of an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat.

Some leaders of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party labeled the meeting as “corona terrorism.” As a result, many Muslims have faced renewed stigma, threats and the boycotting of vendors who venture into Hindu-dominated neighborhoods.

The lockdown in India, the world’s most draconian, has multiplied their troubles.

A group of more than two dozen Indian Muslim scholars have appealed to their communities to strictly follow the lockdown and pray at home. They also asked Muslims to refrain from organizing large parties held for breaking the fast and “taraweeh,” the extended evening prayers traditionally held in mosques.

“Families should use this unprecedented situation for spiritual guidance and purification,” they said, while asking local volunteers and elders to look after the needy and destitute.

India’s 200 million Muslims, 14% of the population, are the largest minority group in the Hindu-majority nation, but they are also the poorest.

