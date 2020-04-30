ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Gertjan Verbeek has cited concerns over the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for quitting as head coach of Adelaide United in Australia's A-League.

Verbeek, who returned to the Netherlands following the league’s suspension of play on March 24, asked to be released less than a year into his two-year contract, saying he and the club “mutually agreed” to the split.

“Given a number of reasons, such as the global health problems, future of the league, difficult financial situation of the club and the need to protect and care for my family, my future as head coach at Adelaide United was insecure,” Verbeek said in a statement.

“The coronavirus has made it a very difficult and insecure situation for everyone but I hope the team, the staff, and everyone’s families all remain safe and healthy during these challenging times.”

Verbeek and the majority of Adelaide’s coaching and administration staff, and all players, have been stood down since the league was placed on hold because of the outbreak.

Five rounds, plus finals, remain in the season, and A-League organizers are still hoping to complete the competition.

Verbeek’s assistant, Carl Veart, was expected to take over as head coach if the season restarts.

