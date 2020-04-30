Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.72, or 22%, to close at $15.06 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, $2.08, or 10.2%, to $22.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 6 cents to 73 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to 69 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $8.80 to $1,713.40 an ounce, silver fell 1 cent to $15.16 an ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $2.37 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.58 Japanese yen from 106.86 yen. The euro rose to $1.0869 from $1.0835.