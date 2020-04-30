Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases first-quarter employment cost index, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.