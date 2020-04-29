TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City’s Scenic Area Service Agency has released an app that allows users to look up crowd warnings for popular tourist attractions and real-time video of tourist hot spots, according to a Taoyuan Travel press release on Tuesday (April 28).

The app (桃園智慧遊) also provides traffic conditions, and travel planning services. There are four language versions — Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean.

The app provides real-time video of nine popular tourist spots across the city: Lala Mountain Visitor Center (拉拉山遊客中心), Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫), Daxi Bridge (大溪橋), Daxi Old Street (大溪老街), Xiao Wulai Skywalk (小烏來天空步道), Xiao Wulai Panoramic Lookout (小烏來寰宇平台), Jiaobanshan Eco Pond (角板山生態池), Hutoushan Owl Forest School (虎頭山奧爾森林學堂), and Back Cihu (後慈湖).

It also provides temperatures, chance of rain, ultraviolet radiation, and air quality, enabling users to make smart travel decisions before heading out. Since the app was put online, the total number of views has reached 2 million, with Daxi Old Street getting most views, followed by Shihmen Reservoir, according to the release.

In addition to these practical functions, the app has a crowd warning function (景區人潮警示) for 16 tourist spots, in order to help reduce the spread of Wuhan coronavirus, the document said.

To download the app, visit this site.