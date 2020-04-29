A medical team from Taipei Hospital held a video conference Tuesday with public health officials and other medical professionals in Russia to provide information about Taiwan's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The five-member team, led by the hospital's deputy superintendent Kuo Hsien-hua (郭憲華), spoke with 20 medical professionals from the Ulyanovsk City health authority, five regional hospitals, two medical universities and two government disease prevention units in Russia, according to a press release from Taipei Hospital.

In Taiwan, Kuo's team included pediatrician and consultant Daniel Lu (盧道揚) and and Lin Wu-pu (林武甫), head of the public hospital's department of infectious disease, the release said.

After the virtual meeting, Mikhail Dudikov, a specialist from the Ulyanovsk Branch of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, said Russia had gained a better understanding of Taiwan's disease response and prevention measures, methods of treating the COVID-19 coronavirus, and protection of medical personnel, according to Taipei Hospital.

The Russian medical experts also learned more about Taiwan's dissemination of information to the public on relevant issues such as preventative actions and effective sanitization and disinfection methods, Dudikov said, according to the hospital.

It said the meeting was arranged with the assistance of Taiwan's representative to Russia Keng Chung-yung (耿中庸) and the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Center for Specialized Types of Medical Care.

During the virtual meeting, Keng also served as an interpreter, helping to present the content in Chinese, English and Russian, the hospital said.

In 2019, Taipei Hospital and the Ulyanovsk clinical center signed a memorandum of understanding and began professional exchanges.