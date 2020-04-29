  1. Home
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/29
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OHIO PULLS OFF MAIL-IN PRIMARY Joe Biden wins the battleground state’s delayed Democratic presidential primary, the first major test of statewide elections via mail.

2. WHAT DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT KIM JONG UN The answer is crucial because the North Korean leader’s intentions, and the as-yet-unknown state of his health, play an outsized role in the workings of Northeast Asia.

3. ’THIS IS THE DARKEST AGE FOR YEMENI WOMEN’ Former detainees and other activists tell the AP that hundreds of women have vanished into secret prisons where they are tortured and sometimes raped by Houthi rebels.

4. BOLLYWOOD TO HOLLYWOOD STAR DIES Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in India, had appeared in American blockbusters such as “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Jurassic World” and “Life of Pi.”

5. A SPECIAL DELIVERY Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announce the birth of a son — the third baby born to a sitting British prime minister this century.