Daylilies bloom early in E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taimali Township (太麻里) in Taitung County is nationally renowned for daylilies but a new location has emerged as a rival, according to a United Daily report on Wednesday (April 29).

The new daylily location is Chihpen Tianshan Farm (知本天山農場), where Taitung No. 7 daylilies are grown on a 3.7-hectare plot. The report describes photogenic, gently rolling hills blanketed with blooming orange flowers that look like golden stars.

The farm owner has decided to move up the opening of the farm to Friday (May 1). By doing so, the owner hopes to help kickstart tourism in Taitung's Chihpen area, which has been seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, per United Daily.

The daylilies will be in bloom for up to three months, until the end of July. This is when the Taimali daylily bloom takes place, for another three months, until October.

In addition to the main floral attraction, the farm also provides daylily cuisine and Taitung coffee, according to the report. The admission fee is NT$60 (US$2) per person.



(Facebook, Ufo Taitung photo)