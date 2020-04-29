Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib (left) known to have close ties with Taiwan. Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib (left) known to have close ties with Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, who has been an outspoken supporter of Taiwan, has reportedly become the target of a Russian assassination plot after drawing Moscow's ire with the removal of a Soviet-era statue.

A controversial bronze statue of General Ivan Stepanovich Konev, who played a major role in the Soviet Union's counter-offensive during World War II, was dismantled April 3, drawing heavy protests from the Russian Embassy in Prague as well as from Czech President Milos Zeman. Despite being hailed as a war hero in Russia, Konev is regarded by many Czechs as a symbol of Soviet repression.

Hrib has reportedly been placed under police protection after Czech magazine Respekt claimed a Russian spy had entered the country carrying deadly toxins intended to poison the mayor, according to The Guardian. Although Hrib did not confirm this report, he did admit he told police he had been followed near his home.

In a recorded interview with Prima television on Tuesday (April 28), Ondrej Kolar, mayor of the Prague 6 municipality, said Czech intelligence had found evidence suggesting a Russian man had been sent to "liquidate" him. He said Hrib and Mayor Pavel Novotny of Prague's Reporyje District were also targets because of their involvement in the statue's removal, according to Radio Taiwan International.

Despite the threat, Hrib has told The Guardian that it was important for him to stick to his beliefs. He added that he had been provided protection services by Czech police for over two weeks.

The 38-year-old Hrib first took office as mayor of the capital in 2018 and has become known for being friendly toward Taiwan. In 2019, he backed out of a sister city agreement with Beijing, deciding to sign one with Taipei instead earlier this year.



Statue of Russian general Ivan Konev in Prague. (Wikimedia commons photo)