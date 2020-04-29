  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: India photojournalist records life in quarantine

By  Associated Press
2020/04/29 16:19
In this April 24, 2020, photo, a doctor fills a form for the second swab test of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool at a hotel room where the...
In this April 23, 2020, photo, Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool's mask hangs on a good luck charm made by his daughter, at a hotel where he...
In this April 23, 2020, photo, food is seen placed outside the door of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool during his quarantine at a hotel in...
In this April 25, 2020, photo, a reflection of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool is seen on the glass of a window during his quarantine at a...
In this April 22, 2020, photo, a prayer mat, cap and a good luck charm lies on the table of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool at a hotel dur...
In this April 23, 2020, photo, hotel staff in protective gear keep their distance after delivering food to journalists quarantined at a hotel in Mumba...
In this April 23, 2020, photo, a mask lies along with food on a table in the hotel room of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool where he was qu...
In this April 24, 2020, photo, a civic worker is seen through the peephole of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool's room, as he waits to fill ...
In this April 23, 2020, photo, pillows and a phone lie on the bed of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool at the hotel where he is being quaran...
In this April 24, 2020, photo, Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool's daughters are seen on a screen as they video chat with their father, at a...
In this April 25, 2020, photo, Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool reads the holy Quran on his phone during the first day of Ramadan, at a hot...
In this April 23, 2020, photo, Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool watches a Bollywood film on a television at his hotel room, where he was pl...
In this April 23, 2020, photo, a tree is seen from the window of a hotel room where Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool has been placed under ...
In this photo taken on April 24, 2020, photo, a pair of sandals lie near a prayer mat in the hotel room of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool...
In this April 24, 2020, photo, a note is pasted indicating the elevator is only for the use of doctors, at a hotel turned quarantine center in Mumbai,...

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Rafiq Maqbool remembers never flinching while covering high-risk news assignments such as the war in Afghanistan, the Sri Lankan tsunami or the conflict in Kashmir, where he grew up and decided to become a photojournalist.

But a call on April 20 filled him with a dread he had never felt before. The caller told the 43-year-old Associated Press photographer that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

India has reported more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1,000 deaths. Since March 24, its 1.3 billion people have been living under one of the world’s strictest stay-at-home orders, forced to remain indoors except to buy food and other necessities. Essential workers including hospital staff, pharmacists, grocers and journalists are exempt.

At the urging of health authorities, more than 160 journalists were tested for the virus in Mumbai on April 18. Fifty-three tested positive, including many who were asymptomatic. Maqbool was one of them.

When Maqbool learned of the results, he cut short an assignment and drove home. Fear and despair gripped his mind.

“I knew I was a mess,” he said.

Maqbool was placed in quarantine in a hotel along with 40 other journalists, with the remainder quarantined elsewhere. The staff would ring his room's doorbell, put food outside and leave. Every morning there would be phone calls from the nurse or doctor on duty to check his health.

He spent hours looking out the window at birds flocking on a tree outside. The scene brought him comfort.

But 15 kilometers (9 miles) away, Maqbool’s wife was feeling increasingly strained.

The children demanded to know where their father was. Neighbors had to be assured everything was fine. Authorities sealed his apartment building.

Maqbool turned to prayer, which helped him feel better.

Over the next few days, a chat group formed by the hotel residents became his second family where other journalists talked about their experiences.

“It was our little ghetto in the time of the coronavirus,” he said.

He would also spend time taking pictures, his camera clicking images that would form this photo gallery.

On day 5, he and the other hotel residents were tested again. When the results come back two days later, Maqbool and his colleagues were found to be negative for the virus.

Later that day, on April 27, he was reunited with his family.

___

Follow AP photographer Rafiq Maqbool on Twitter at www.twitter.com/rafiqmaqbool