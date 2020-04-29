TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 3-meter python caught in Miaoli County on Tuesday (April 29) is suspected to be an abandoned or runaway pet, and the agricultural authorities are urging the owner to come forward and reclaim it.

A Touwu Township resident surnamed Liu (劉) on Tuesday found a giant snake in an empty lot, at first believing the snake to be dead, as it lay motionless under the hot sun. Liu then reported the discovery to local authorities, according to CNA.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the snake to be a patteraless — and alive.

In a press release, the county's agriculture department stated that the snake is about 3 meters long and that it took three adults to hoist it after it was loaded into a plastic bucket. The department estimated that the snake weighs more than 60 kilograms, which would make it the biggest snake ever caught in Miaoli.

The rarely seen patteraless, or golden Burmese python, can grow as long as 7 m. It is usually found in India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and northern Thailand.

Patteralesses have a gentle nature and are commonly kept as pets, the department said. However, some owners abandon them when they grow to a large size. The department advised the public to carefully evaluate whether there is adequate space for keeping pets before deciding to adopt them and urged pet owners not to abandon their animals or leave them unattended outside.

The statement went on to note that there are plenty of runaway pets and urged the owner to come forward to take the snake back. If nobody claims it after two days, it will be sent to an animal shelter, the department added.