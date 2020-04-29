TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 29) announced that there were zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) for a record fourth day in a row.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Chen announced no new cases of the virus. This marks the 17th day that the country has not reported a local case and the first time that zero cases (imported or domestic) have been reported four days in a row.

Chen said that of the 31 sailors in the "Goodwill Fleet" (敦睦, Dunmu) cluster, 1,996 contacts have been traced by the health department. Of those persons, 585 are undergoing home isolation, while 1,411 have implemented self-health management.

Thus far, 461 of these contacts have been tested for the virus and 368 have tested negative. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 62,368 tests for COVID-19, with 60,649 coming back negative.

Out of Taiwan's 429 total cases, 343 were imported, 55 were local, and 31 came from the Goodwill Fleet. Up to now, only six have succumbed to the disease, while 311 have been released from hospital isolation.

As for the Goodwill Fleet cluster, the CECC will continue to trace the infected sailors' public movements after disembarking from their ships, and it will publish them online. Chen reminded the public that if they were at the same places at the same time as the confirmed cases, they should undergo self-health management for the next 14 days and wear a mask when going out.

Those who feel unwell are advised to call the toll-free disease prevention hotline at 1922. The CECC also recommends that when seeking medical attention, patients should proactively inform doctors of their travel history and every person they have recently come into contact with.